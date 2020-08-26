A £10,000 reward is being offered by Merseyside Police, for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Adam Ellison in Prescot in 2017.

Adam, who was 29, was in Market Place, Prescot at 12.40am on 4 November 2017 with three friends when he became involved in an argument with a number of people on a motorbike.During the incident Adam was stabbed in the neck causing him to fall to the ground.His friends and a number of passers-by went to his aid and called 999 and the offenders rode off in the direction of Tesco supermarket. Adam was pronounced dead shortly after 2am in hospital.

A number of arrests have been made but all have been released under investigation as enquiries remains ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector John Williams said: “In November it will be three years since Adam’s senseless killing and it saddens me that his family have still had no justice for his death and that the person responsible continues to walk our streets."

Adam’s family were left devastated by their loss and to this day still have no answers to why it happened. I want to put an end to that. No murder investigation is every closed and we will continue to hunt the person responsible but we also know that over time people’s loyalties change and that someone out there has the answer we are looking for.

He goes on to say: "Do you have the vital bit of information that could be the key to us solving Adam’s death? I would urge you to do the right thing and come forward and talk to us in confidence.”

Adam’s family and friends and members of The ADAM Foundation (Achieving Dreams and Memories) came together with Merseyside singer Asa Murphy to record a song which remembers Adam’s life.

The family hope that the song will also encourage people to ‘Do the Right Thing’ and come forward with information.

DCI Williams added: “We know the Prescot community came together following Adam’s death and have been a massive support to his family. It is my hope that with the strength and commitment from both his family and ourselves we will be able to finally get the answers they have been waiting for, for so long.”

Can you help?