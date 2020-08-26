Video report by Lise McNally.

Is it a good idea to have police officers in schools - is it reassuring or likely to increase anxiety among pupils?

Thousands of children are about to start a new term but in Greater Manchester, they may return to the sight of a police officer based in their school. 20 more are planned for the next academic year.

The idea is to build relationships and reduce violence, but opponents warn it could lead to severe anxiety and a generation feeling criminalised - especially black and working class pupils.