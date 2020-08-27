Liverpool Theatre Festival will take place between Friday 11 September and Saturday 19 September.

Organisers say festival goers will be attending a safe environment. 

Capacity has been reduced to ensure socially distanced seating; hand sanitiser stations; temperature checks before entry; masks will be compulsory when moving round the venue; and visitors are encouraged to attend in their social bubble groups.

Increased safety guidelines will also take place behind the scenes. 

Shows will be limited to one-act performances; each show lasts a maximum of 75 mins to reduce audience movement; the cast and crew will socially distance and be temperature checked; and a maximum of four performers per production.

Further safety measures will be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival line-up includes musical theatre, drama, comedy, cabaret, monologues, and children’s shows.

Tickets for Liverpool Theatre Festival go on sale at 12pm on Thursday 27 August. Tickets start from £10.

Like many colleagues in our industry, work came to a complete standstill in mid-March and it has been a complete shock to the system and tough at times. But after working in the industry for 30 years, I could not just sit back and watch everything disintegrate before our very eyes. We need to pull together and support our talented artists and production companies through this difficult time.

Producer and artistic director Bill Elm