Liverpool Theatre Festival will take place between Friday 11 September and Saturday 19 September.

Organisers say festival goers will be attending a safe environment.

Capacity has been reduced to ensure socially distanced seating; hand sanitiser stations; temperature checks before entry; masks will be compulsory when moving round the venue; and visitors are encouraged to attend in their social bubble groups.

Increased safety guidelines will also take place behind the scenes.

Shows will be limited to one-act performances; each show lasts a maximum of 75 mins to reduce audience movement; the cast and crew will socially distance and be temperature checked; and a maximum of four performers per production.

Further safety measures will be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival line-up includes musical theatre, drama, comedy, cabaret, monologues, and children’s shows.

Tickets for Liverpool Theatre Festival go on sale at 12pm on Thursday 27 August. Tickets start from £10.