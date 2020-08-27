Lancashire Police are appealing for information about missing teenager Reece Chubb and are warning anyone hiding him could face arrest. They say, the 16 year old from Morecambe, went missing from an address in Salford, Greater Manchester, on August 8. He is believed to have returned to Lancashire and is likely to be in Lancaster or Morecambe where he is being sheltered. Reece is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with light-brown hair and wears glasses.Police are very concerned for his welfare and warning anyone hiding the teenager they could be committing a criminal offence.Insp Mark Douglas, of Lancaster Police, said:

“I am issuing an urgent appeal to the people of Lancaster and Morecambe to help find Reece as soon as possible.“We have information which suggests he is being hidden in the immediate area. I understand people may be reluctant to come forward with information but it is vital we find Reece.“Please take a good look at his pictures. If you see him, or a boy matching his description, please come forward with information as soon as you can.“If you are hiding Reece you could be committing a criminal offence and you will be dealt with robustly.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1947 of August 13. In an emergency always call 999.