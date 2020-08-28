Public health experts are expecting the government to confirm that coronavirus restrictions in Burnley and Hyndburn will be lifted from next Wednesday (September 2).

They're warning residents not to be complacent following the decision.

Lancashire's Director of Public Health Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said: "People living in Burnley and Hyndburn will be pleased that government has lifted the additional restrictions in their areas, but this should not lead to complacency."

In both Burnley and Hyndburn infection rates are significantly above the national average with an increasing rate in Hyndburn. Coronavirus does not respect administrative boundaries and there is a high volume of social, educational and commuting travel between these areas and Lancashire's hotspots.

"The virus is very much still present in both Burnley and Hyndburn so residents must play their part to help protect themselves, their families and their communities."

Hyndburn and Burnley will now have all enhanced restrictions lifted to bring them in line with the rest of the country, which is outlined on gov.uk.

Elsewhere in the county all existing restrictions remain, which means that in Preston and parts of Pendle residents can't have visitors or visit others in their homes or gardens, or socialise with friends at indoor venues. They can continue to meet in groups of up to six in outdoor public areas.

Residents in other parts of Pendle and in the northern part of Blackburn with Darwen have additional restrictions which means they cannot socialise with anyone, anywhere indoors or outdoors.

Gary Hall, deputy chair of the Lancashire Resilience Forum which is leading the county's response to the coronavirus pandemic, said: "In most parts of Lancashire things are heading in the right direction, and I would like to thank everyone for playing their part. I understand how difficult it has been and appreciate the sacrifice people have made.

"If we continue on this path I am hopeful that all parts of Lancashire will have the remaining restrictions lifted soon, but this depends on people following the rules wherever they live in the county, and continuing to practice social distancing, washing hands regularly, wearing a face covering when they should and following the guidance given to them if contacted by NHS Test and Trace."