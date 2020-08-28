Alternative celebrations for the Manchester Pride weekend are getting underway.

The three day festival will take place on-line this year, featuring music performances and a candlelit vigil.

It will be the first time the colourful parade through the city centre, one of the biggest of its kind in the country, hasn't taken place.

Manchester City Council is urging people to enjoy the virtual Alternative Pride safely at home over the bank holiday.

Councillor Bev Craig said: “I know that many people will be disappointed that the Pride weekender will not be happening this year.

However, we cannot and should not forget that Covid-19 remains a very real threat and we all need to play our part to limit the spread of the virus. We have all had to make sacrifices over the last few months, and not celebrating Pride in the normal way this year is another sacrifice we have to make to keep Manchester safe.

Councillor Craig added: “It’s important therefore that we all continue to follow the simple safety measures in place to keep us all safe.

"Wash our hands, keep our distance, don’t visit other people’s homes or have gatherings in your house, wear a face covering - but these simple things remain essential in our fight to slow the pandemic.

"And it’s important if you do have symptoms, stay at home and book a test.

“If you are already in Manchester, please remember that bars across the city will have a limited capacity - as will the Gay Village itself - so you will be expected to queue where necessary, and if the area is too busy, you may be asked to leave.”

The Pride festival will be live online all weekend.

