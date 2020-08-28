Neighbourhood police officers who went to investigate a "strong smell" in a Lancashire town uncovered a drugs operation with an estimated street value of £4.5 million.

It is thought to be one of the biggest ever drugs seizures in the county.

The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon at a building on Commercial Street, Oswaldtwistle.

Among items seized in the warehouse, which is believed to have been used as a drugs distribution centre, were boxes filled with pre-packaged bags of what is believed to be cannabis resin and cannabis bush.

Officers were at the scene on Wednesday night, joined by crime scene investigators yesterday, but the set-up has now been dismantled.

DCI Tim Brown, from East Lancashire CID, said: “This significant discovery was the result of fantastic pro-active police work, initially by neighbourhood policing team officers."

It should send out a strong message that organised criminal activity will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police and we will seek out and dismantle their bases for their illegal activity. I hope the local community is also reassured that the neighbourhood policing team will listen to concerns surrounding criminal activity and act on information that is received.

No arrests have currently been made in connection with the discovery, but enquiries are progressing.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and are asking anybody with information or CCTV footage from the area to come forward.