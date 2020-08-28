Three men have been charged with the murder of a teenage boxer who was shot dead in the street in Greater Manchester

Apprentice scaffolder Cole Kershaw, 18, died in hospital after he was shot in Bury, on August 12.

Mohammed Izaarh Khan, 21, of Pimhole Street, Bury; Khayam Ali Khurshid, 28, of Eton Hill Road, Radcliffe; and Kamran Mohammed, 19, of Kingsdale Close, Bury, will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

All three defendants are also accused of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Paying tribute to Mr Kershaw, his father, Christopher, said: "Cole had recently returned to boxing - a sport that he loved and had a natural talent for."