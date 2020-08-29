Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Salford.

At around 9.15pm on Thursday 27 August 2020, police were called to reports of a collision on Fir Street in Cadishead.

A 28-year-old man fell off of his bicycle before colliding with a white C1 Citroen.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver remained and at the scene to speak with the officer and no arrests have been made.

Inquiries remain ongoing.

Police Constable Phillip Collingwood, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

Sadly this incident has left a man in a critical condition and we are keen to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision. I appreciate that this is not a busy stretch of road, however, I am hopeful that there are still a number of people who witnessed this incident.

He continued: "If you were on Fir Street at the time and witnessed this collision, or have any dash-cam footage leading up to this collision, please get in touch with police as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2873 of 27/08/2020.