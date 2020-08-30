Police converged on a Liverpool city centre apart-hotel this morning after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the early hours of this morning.The incident was reported just before 4.30am today (Sunday, 30 August), that a teenage girl from Merseyside was assaulted in an apartment at the Uno building on Temple Court.Six men were arrested and have been taken to police stations acrossMerseyside where they will be interviewed by detectives.Witnesses reported seeing a number of young men being led out of the Uno building and put into separate police vans this morning.

A police spokesperson said:

An investigation has been launched and two 20-year-old men, one from Congleton in Cheshire and one from Stoke-on-Trent, have been arrested on suspicion of rape. Four other males (three aged 18 years and one aged 19), all from Stoke-on-Trent, have been arrested on suspicion of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

They continued: "They have all been taken to police stations across Merseyside where they will be interviewed by detectives."The victim and her family are receiving specialist support andforensic examinations are ongoing at the scene."