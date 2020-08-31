Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged by Labour to save the Warrington Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation for victims of terror.

Shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Louise Haigh said Mr Johnson had promised to do everything he could to ensure the funding of the services at the centre, set up following the deaths of Tim Parry and Johnathan Ball in the 1993 Warrington bombing.

Ms Haigh said the Prime Minister needed to act or the service would stop at the end of the month.

Mr Johnson was asked about the future of the centre at PMQs in March and said: "I certainly commend the work of all those who are working on the Warrington Peace Centre and we will do everything we can to ensure the funding continues."

Ms Haigh said: "The death of Tim and Johnathan was an unthinkable tragedy, and the work their families have done to support victims of terror in the three decades since has made an extraordinary difference to thousands of people.

"In the week that would have been Tim's 40th birthday, it is a real insult that the support service established in his memory is under threat because the Prime Minister simply will not keep his promises.

"In this week of all weeks, the Prime Minister must act and secure the future of the support service and the vital work it does."

Johnathan was three and Tim was 12 when the IRA exploded two bombs in Warrington on March 20 1993.

Tim's parents, Colin and Wendy, set up their own charity 1995 to work for peace, and the centre was established in 2000. Part of its work is to provide a free national support service for victims of terrorism in the UK, including trauma-informed health and wellbeing services.

Labour says the funding promised to the foundation has not materialised, meaning the support service will close at the end of September, although the Peace Centre will remain open.

