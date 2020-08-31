A man is in a life threatening condition in hospital after falling from an off road bike during a collision in Wigan.

The incident happened yesterday (Sunday August 30), at around 4.40pm on Warrington Road in Ince, near to the junction with Dale Street.

Greater Manchester Police said the 18-year-old man had sustained serious injuries after falling off the orange KTM 200 EXC off road bike, before travelling across the carriageway and colliding with a tree.

Police say no arrests have been made and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Police Constable Karl Horner, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic accident which has sadly left a man fighting for his life, and we are keen to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

“This collision happened on a busy stretch of road in broad daylight, so I am confident that there are a number of witnesses who may have valuable information or dash cam footage.

“If you were in the area at this time and have any information that could assist police with their enquiries please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Can you help?

Anyone with information can contact police 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 2167 of 30/08/2020.