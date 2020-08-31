The family of a teenager who has been told he has just weeks to live are on a mission to grant him an early Christmas wish.

Josh Martin, 17, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a degenerative muscle-wasting disease, when he was three-years-old.

Josh, who has lost the ability to walk recently spent six weeks on a high dependency unit, but is now at home in Chorlton, where is he receiving palliative care after doctors told his family he has just weeks to live.

His parents, Cath and James Martin are now planning an early Christmas Day for Josh later this month on September 25.

Cath, said: "Josh absolutely loves Christmas. "It's his favourite time of year, we all love it. We're not quite sure what we're going to do yet but we want to make sure it's more special than normal.

"We want to create memories and just have an amazing time."

"We've been told he could die at any time," says Cath. "It's just heartbreaking. I can't describe the pain of it all. It's unreal.

"Only we know and understand that pain as a family. But we're all together and we have a massive support network.

"I don't want Josh to be scared. He knows he is very poorly but I want him to enjoy his time.

"That's why we want to celebrate Christmas early."

Family and friends now rallying together to help Josh's Christmas wish come true after setting up a Go Fund Me page.