Manchester United's Marcus Rashford says he is "gutted" to have to withdraw from the England squad.

The United striker was named by England manager Gareth Southgate for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark last week.

But, due to an ankle injury, it was decided the 22-year-old would be replaced by Aston Villa's captain Jack Grealish, who was initially left out of Southgate's 24-man squad.

Grealish has previously represented England at Under-21 level and was a member of Gareth Southgate's Toulon Tournament-winning squad of 2016, but has never previously been involved with the senior side.

Southgate was criticised in some quarters for his initial decision to leave the 24-year-old midfielder out of his group.

Tottenham midfielder Henry Winks has also been forced to return to his club, the Football Association confirmed in a squad update issued on Monday afternoon.

Rashford, who will now focus on his recovery, took to social media shortly after the announcement to express his disappointment.

He posted: "Gutted. Never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me. I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country. Good luck boys, I'll be cheering you on from home @england"

England face Iceland in Reykjavik on September 5 before travelling to Copenhagen to play Denmark three days later.

Read more: