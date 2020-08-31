Two Merseyside MPs have asked the Government to step in to save two care homes that are threatened with closure.

Millvina House and Brushwood are due to close in October, less than a year after they opened.

Dan Carden and Maria Eagle have written a joint letter to the Communities Secretary, Robert Jenrick, asking the Government to provide funding to keep them open.

The homes, in Anfield and Speke, are specialist dementia hubs and were the first new care homes to open in Liverpool in over 25 years. The city council commissioned them at a cost of more than 20 million pounds.

The company that operates the homes, Shaw Healthcare, says it can’t afford to keep them open because the coronavirus pandemic has caused an increasing number of vacancies.

Families of the 83 residents, all of whom have dementia, are having to find new homes for them.

In their letter, the Labour MPs for Liverpool Walton and Garston and Halewood say the Government promised at the start of the coronavirus outbreak to reimburse councils for any extra spending caused by the pandemic.

They urge ministers to keep that promise by providing the funding to save the homes.

“We are asking you to meet with local representatives and stakeholders to discuss options to save Millvina House and Brushwood care homes; honour your commitment to meet the funding shortfall facing Liverpool City Council as a result of the coronavirus pandemic; provide the funding/support to allow Brushwood and Millvina House care homes to be taken in-house and services provided in the public sector."

Liverpool City Council is trying to find an alternative provider to step in and run the homes, but it says all care providers have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The council says it does not have the funds to step in and run the homes itself.

