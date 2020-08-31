Today marks the 40th birthday of Tim Parry who was killed by an IRA bomb in Warrington 27-years ago.

Tim, who was 12-years-old, lost his life as a result of fatal head injuries, five days after two bombs exploded on Bridge Street in Warrington, the day before Mothering Sunday on March 20, 1993.

The Irish Republic Army (IRA), were responsible for the two bombs which exploded without warning, also killing three-year-old Johnathan Ball, who died at the scene and injuring over fifty others.

Nobody was prosecuted for the deaths of Tim and Johnathan, and after the bombing Tim's parents, Colin and Wendy Parry OBE set up the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation which works towards creating peace.

On what would have been Tim's 40th birthday, his father Colin has said his family will come together to commemorate his loss and celebrate the achievements in building peace in his name.

Colin Parry OBE, said: “Tim was a man on a mission that morning, going into town to buy a pair of Neville Southall football shorts, because he had saved a penalty for the school football team. Little did he know that his trip was to be futile because the £11 in his pocket was not enough to buy those shorts, but of course, fate dealt him a far worse hand than not getting those shorts.

“Tragically, Tim was standing alongside the bin containing the 2 nd IRA bomb, which killedyoung Johnathan Ball and caused young mother, Bronwen Vickers to lose her leg, along with 56 other people who sustained a variety of injuries.

“The light that always shone from Tim’s eyes., was extinguished that day and there was avoid that nothing would, or could, ever fill, though the Peace Foundation and the PeaceCentre that we created, has perpetuated Tim’s and Johnathan’s names, and, we hope andpray, will do so long after Wendy and I have gone to, when we hope to join Tim.”

"The Peace Foundation stands in memory of two boys so tragically lost and today wereflect on Tim’s loss, but also celebrate his birthday and what has been achieved in hisname."