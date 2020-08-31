Six men have been released on bail after a teenager was allegedly raped in Liverpool.

Officers from Merseyside Police were called to the city centre apartment building Uno on Temple Court at around 4.30am yesterday (Sunday August 30), after reports of an assault.

Six men, two 20-year-olds, one from Congleton in Cheshire and one from Stoke-on-Trent were arrested on suspicion of rape. Four other males (three aged 18 years and one aged 19), all from Stoke-on-Trent, were arrested on suspicion of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent

All six men have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police say the 16-year-old girl and her family are receiving specialist support and investigations are continuing.

In an update, Merseyside Police said: "Six men arrested following the reported rape of a 16-year-old girl have been released under investigation pending further inquiries."