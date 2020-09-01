Extinction Rebellion protestors closed off roads in Manchester city centre today to draw attention to environmental issues.

The group is calling on MPs to back a Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill in Parliament.

Protests were held in St Pete's Square and there were roads closures in place at Peter Street between Mount Street and Oxford Street with bus services needing to be diverted.

On Sunday, protestors teamed up with Black Lives Matter and Stand Up To Racism for the Manchester Making History March. The march took in Manchester Cathedral, Manchester Art Gallery and the Royal Exchange.

Chris Waldon, from south Manchester, who was handing out flyers outside the library at today's protest, said:

“I’m trying to do whatever I can to get people to wake up.

"We’re trying to get the government to take some real action on climate change rather than just kicking the can down the road.”

Richard Hagen, who owns door manufacturer Crystal Doors in Rochdale, said he got involved with XR after working to make his company carbonpositive.Mr Hargen said: “I am a managing director. Extinction Rebellion isn’t people wanting to smash things up."We are serious about taking action now, because it’s my children and my grandchildren who are going to suffer."I’ve spoken to people from Bradford, from Liverpool, from all over already. It’s great to see the North has a voice."

The Deputy Leader of Manchester City Council, Cllr Nigel Murphy, said: "We will always respect the right to peaceful protest and try to support demonstrators to do so safely. However, we are in the midst of a global public health crisis and we would ask demonstrators to seriously reconsider their actions at the current time.

"Communities across the city are complying by the guidelines - often at personal expense, making sacrifices to do the right thing. We all have a responsibility to limit the spread of the virus and this means adhering to the ongoing restrictions and following the simple public health advice - keep our distance, wash our hands and wear a face covering."Of course, we recognise the urgency of climate change. Manchester has one of the most ambitious carbon targets in the UK - working to become zero carbon by 2038. So we understand the importance of encouraging the debate - but this should not be at the expense of local people."