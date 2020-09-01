Northern railway bosses are warning commuters to prepare for 'the new normal' as new timetables are set to be put in place later this month.

The new changes will mean some rail routes will see a reduction in services while other routes will see the extension of operating hours.

Northern say the changes are based on prioritising routes where there is a significant demand which will help those returning to schools and workplaces.

The operator say they will look to reintroduce additional services when it possible and appropriate to do so but are still facing challenges caused by the pandemic.

Chris Jackson, Regional Director at Northern, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on society and the railway has not been immune from that.

“With limited resources, the timetables we are set to introduce in September reflect the new normal for Northern and have been designed to provide as many services as possible, at the times our customers need them, without risking punctuality and reliability.

“We want our customers to have confidence in the service we are offering and our plan to reintroduce services in a phased way will give those customers the stability they deserve.”