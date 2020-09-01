Police are appealing for information after a woman was injured during a shooting in Merseyside this afternoon.

Police were called to reports of a shotgun being fired on Hathersage Road in Huyton at around 3pm.

A woman in her 30s, who is not believed to have been the target, was taken to hospital for treatment to a minor facial wound.

Merseyside Police say officers will remain in the area to carry out enquiries and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Smith of our Firearms Investigation Unit said: “We understand and share the disgust and disbelief that those in the community will feel to hear that such an incident has happened. For a gun to be fired in a residential area in broad daylight is awful, but thankfully the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious.“Nonetheless, this will have been a horrific experience and we’ll be speaking to her at the earliest opportunity to find out how she is.“At this early stage, we are looking to speak to anyone who saw the incident, or saw or heard anyone acting suspiciously in the area around 3pm."