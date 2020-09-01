As August came to a close we also said goodbye to our meteorological Summer of 2020.

When looking back, as a whole, the month and season were very similar - warmer than average, wetter than average but with less sunshine than expected.

Northern England was particularly wet in August. Despite a heatwave to start the month, and the hottest August day ever recorded, impactful thunderstorms hit parts of the region as well as two named Summer storms (Ellen and Francis). Northern England had 60% more rainfall than expected, compared to the long term average. Crosby recorded its wettest August in its 36 year history.

Summer was similar - possibly a disappointment for many after a very warm and dry Spring - but we had very warm spells in all of the three months, with some very warm nights for our part of the world.

Last Autumn, despite starting well in early September, was also wetter and warmer than average......time will tell if the theme is set to continue......

