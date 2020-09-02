ITV News Political Correspondent, Carl Dinnen has the latest

In a Government U-turn, Bolton and Trafford will remain under existing coronavirus restrictions.

The announcement comes after local leaders across Greater Manchester said they felt "completely ignored" by the Government after lockdown restrictions were due to be eased in the two boroughs, as well as in Stockport, Burnley and Hyndburn.

The restrictions mean residents cannot meet people outside their bubbles either indoors in homes or in gardens.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham blasted the initial the decision to ease restrictions as "completely illogical" when speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

The latest data for Bolton shows the weekly incidence rate is now at 66.6 per 100,000 on Sunday, compared to 18.9 per 100,000 between August 17 and August 23, it said.

The latest data for Trafford shows a weekly incidence of 36.8 per 100,000 on Sunday, compared to 17.8 per 100,000 between August 17 and August 23.

Analysis showed that new cases in Bolton were spread across the borough and not limited to a single area, community, or place of work, said the town's council.

Infections between different households appear to be the main cause of the spike, with people aged 18-49 representing the overwhelming majority of new cases, it added.

Health and Care Secretary Matt Hancock, said: “Following a significant change in the level of infection rates over the last few days, a decision has been taken that Bolton and Trafford will now remain under existing restrictions.

“This decision has been made in collaboration with local leaders after reviewing the latest data. We continually monitor outbreaks across the country, and have seen infection rates increase more than three times in Bolton in under a week, and double in Trafford since the last review.

“We have always been clear we will take swift and decisive action where needed to contain outbreaks. We can bring the rates down if we continue to work together and I urge everyone to continue to play their part by following the rules – get tested if you have symptoms, self-isolate and practice social distancing.”

Ben Chapman has the latest from Bolton

Labour's Deputy Leader and MP for Ashton-Under-Lyne, Angela Rayner said the Government handling of lockdown restrictions in Greater Manchester has been shambolic.

“U-turning on a decision about lockdown restrictions made just hours earlier is no way to run a country," said Angela Rayner.

“The Government’s approach to managing and communicating the lockdown restrictions in Greater Manchester has been shambolic. This is too important to be handled so incompetently, such a lack of clarity undermines confidence in the strategy and puts lives at risk.”

A spokesman for Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said the decision to reimpose restrictions in Bolton and Trafford was "utterly chaotic".

