A mother from Stockport who fell ill whilst on holiday is in need of urgent medical repatriation as treatment costs are expected to cost her family £10,000 per day.

Carole Ann Fleming, 67, was visiting her daughter's husband's family in Muğla, Turkey when she collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

Her daughter Stephanie Uyar, says her mother, who is now in intensive care has been in hospital since August 18.

Doctors are currently treating Carole for a blood disorder related to a potential bone marrow deficiency which is costing her family £1,000 per day.

But her family say those costs are expected to rise to £10,000 as doctors look to change Carole's course of treatment which they say could include a bone marrow transplant.

Carole, was who treated and cleared for breast cancer in recent years, which was not linked to her long-term travel insurance, say her insurer will not cover the costs until Carole receives a diagnosis for her illness.

Stephanie claims the British Consulate will not repatriate her mum while she is still alive and is now trying to raise £25,000 for an air ambulance to bring her mother home.

ITV News has contacted the Foreign Office for a statement and Carole's insurance provider.