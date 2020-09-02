Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman who vanished more than 50 years ago have released an image of what she may look like today.

Isabella Skelton (nee) McDowall - also known as Izzy, went missing in June 1969 aged 35.

Originally from Glasgow, Isabella moved to Manchester in the early 1960s and lived in Salford, before moving to Lidiard Street in Crumpsall, with her husband Lewis Skelton and had three children - Linda, Richard and Stephen Skelton.

Isabella previously worked at Atlas Express in Blackfriars, Salford and is also believed to have worked at Gallagher Cigarettes and Ball Bearings Services, the latter at the time of her disappearance.

Now 86 years-old, her family believed she left Manchester to work away, but they never saw her again.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: “After more than 50 years, Isabella’s family are still desperately looking for answers.“There is no record of Isabella after she left Manchester and there is no record of her death.

“We therefore believe she is still alive and remains classed as a missing person with GMP.

“We appreciate that we are talking about a long timeframe, with little information to go on, but we hope that someone may recognise the image we’re releasing today.

“We owe it to Isabella’s family not to stop looking for her.”

Can you help?