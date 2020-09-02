Passengers travelling through Manchester Airport are being advised to check before they travel as one if its terminals has closed again.

The airport say they have closed Terminal 2 temporarily because of a drop in passenger numbers caused by the pandemic.

The terminal was only re-opened in July, after operations at the airport had to be scaled back because of coronavirus.

All flights at the airport will now operate from Terminals 1 and 3 and the car park at Terminal 2 will also be closed.

Any customers who have pre-booked parking after today (September 2), have been reassured they will be able to transfer their booking to an alternative car park.

Karen Smart, Managing Director at Manchester Airport, said: “Having re-opened Terminals Two and Three in July, we have continued to monitor the travel patterns of our airlines and passengers, in order to adapt our operations accordingly.

“With that in mind, we have taken the decision to close Terminal Two again from September 2.

“All such decisions are driven by our commitment to deliver the best possible airport experience to customers, colleagues and our airline and retail partners.

“From September 2, all flights will operate from Terminals One and Three and Terminal Two will remain closed until further notice."

Any passengers due to fly from Terminal 2 after 2 September are advised to contact their airline to find out where their flight has been moved to.

