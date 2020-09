Video report by Anna Youssef

While the economic effects of lockdown have been felt by many of us, experts say it is young people who are bearing the brunt of the downturn.

Young people are twice as likely to work in hospitality and retail which have been hit hard, and many of them are facing an uncertain future.

Today sees the launch of the Government's Kickstart scheme aimed at getting unemployed young people into work.

But will it be enough to help those left behind in the crisis?

