The Isle of Man government has announced that from Monday 7th September, returning residents will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days when returning to the Island from the UK.

Instead, residents will be given a choice to self-isolate for seven days, followed by a coronavirus test.

Once the individual tests negative, they will be allowed back out of their home providing they follow strict guidelines for the remainder of the 14-day period.

Today marks 106 days with no new cases of coronavirus in the Isle of Man.