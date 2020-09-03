Isle of Man Reporter Joshua Stokes speaks to Ann O'Connor
The Isle of Man government has announced that from Monday 7th September, returning residents will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days when returning to the Island from the UK.
Instead, residents will be given a choice to self-isolate for seven days, followed by a coronavirus test.
Once the individual tests negative, they will be allowed back out of their home providing they follow strict guidelines for the remainder of the 14-day period.
Today marks 106 days with no new cases of coronavirus in the Isle of Man.