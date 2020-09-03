A man who was abducted from Manchester over the weekend has been found.

At around 12.45pm on Saturday August 29 2020, police were called to reports that a man had been abducted on Swanage Avenue in Manchester.

The abduction is believed to have happened at 12:35pm and enquiries established that two men bundled the victim in to the back of a white Mercedes-Benz Vito van.

The van has since been recovered by officers and two men aged 44 and 46 who were arrested on suspicion of kidnap have since been released on bail.

Greater Manchester Police say the victim is currently receiving medical treatment for a leg injury and is being supported by officers.

Detective Inspector Chris Maddocks, of GMP's City of Manchester district, said: "I would like to start by praising our officers for their dedication and commitment to the investigation of this case, which has led to the victim being found.

"I want to stress to the public that we believe this incident is isolated with no wider risk to the community.

"We're following a number of lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances behind this incident and I would ask anyone with any information at all to come forward.

"I will continue to appeal to any witnesses or anyone with knowledge of this incident to contact police as we would like to hear from you"

Can you help?