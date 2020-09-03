Video report by Sarah Rogers

The family of a mother from Stockport who fell ill whilst on holiday are overjoyed after they were told her insurers will now cover the cost of her treatment.

Carole Ann Fleming, 67, was visiting her daughter's husband's family in Muğla, Turkey when she collapsed and was rushed to a hospital.

Her daughter Stephanie Uyar launched an online fundraising appeal to get her mum home after she claimed the British Consulate would not repatriate her mum while she is still alive.

Stephanie said if her mum was not repatriated, her family would be left with a £10,000 bill to cover her blood disorder treatment in a Turkish hospital intensive care unit - costs which wouldn't be covered by Carole's travel insurance as she had not declared she had survived breast cancer, which doctors initially linked to Carole's mystery illness.

Last night, Granada Reports highlighted Carole's story and viewers raised thousands of pounds so she could start immediate treatment to keep her alive.

Because Carole's condition has deteroirated, her family say she will remain in hospital in Turkey for now.

Carole's insurer say further information has shown her current condition may not be related to her previous illness which is why they can now pay her out.

In a statement, AXA said: “This has been a very distressing situation for Ms Fleming and her family and we have been closely liaising with them and the doctors in the Turkish hospital. Unfortunately, there was an indication that her condition was linked to a serious illness she had in the past and we needed to verify this.

"Whilst the situation was complicated by the pre-existing condition not being disclosed when she renewed her cover, we have been working closely with Ms Fleming’s family and the hospital. Further information from the medical team has shown her current condition may not be related to her previous illness. This means that we can start the process of bringing Ms Fleming home to the UK as soon as she is well enough to travel.

"As travel insurance policies do vary, we urge customers to check their policy wording carefully, especially when it comes to previous or existing medical conditions, so that in the event of a claim we can arrange treatment as quickly as possible.”