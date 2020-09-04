Liverpool marks Merchant Navy Day with socially-distanced service

A special service will take place in Liverpool today to mark Merchant Navy Day with a wreath-laying ceremony.

The annual event raises awareness of past, present and future Merchant Navy seafarers and also remembers the 36,000 men who died at sea during World War Two.

The public service will take place in the grounds of Liverpool Parish Church in the city centre from midday.

There will also be a focus on seafarers role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In attendance, will be John Wilson, CEO of the Liverpool Seafarers’ Centre, who will speak to the congregation about life on board for mariners who have kept cargo moving in and out of the Port of Liverpool.

Civic dignitaries from across the city region will also join together, including the Lord Mayor of Liverpool Councillor Anna Rothery, along with current and retired seafarers, as well as others who represent the work of the Merchant Navy today.

A traditional procession to the Merchant Navy memorial located at the Pier Head would normally form part of the commemorations but is unable to take place due to the pandemic.

Instead, civic dignitaries will take part in a private act of remembrance and wreath-laying immediately after the service. Liverpool’s Lord Mayor will also lay a wreath in Falkner Square at the Black Merchant Seaman War Memorial.

All those with a connection to Liverpool’s maritime community are welcome to attend but are asked to wear face coverings where possible. Liverpool City Council says social distancing will be in place as well as hand sanitizer and contact details will be taken to enable the track-and-trace system if necessary.

The Rector of Liverpool, the Reverend Canon Dr Crispin Pailing, who will lead the service, said: “The last few months have been challenging for everyone, but essential supplies and much of the food in our shops, are there thanks to the work of the merchant navy."