North West takeout fans settle butty v barm debate on National Fish and Chip Day

It has been the subject of fierce debate for years, but the debate may have been settled.

For National Fish and Chip Day, bosses at the takeaway delivery app Foodhub surveyed the nation to find out what chips served on bread should be called.

In a survey of over 2,000 takeaway fans in August this year, 58% of chippy connoisseurs everywhere from John O’Groats to Lands End, say that chips served on bread should be called a Chip Butty - not a cob, barm, roll or sandwich.

In the North West, takeout fans were torn between chip barm and butty - with the latter winning the vote by just 2%.

Meanwhile, while Salt and Vinegar is the overwhelming condiment of choice for toppings, 57% of people in the North West said fish and chips should be served with mushy peas while 25% of people in London say they would opt for mayonnaise.

Salt and Vinegar is the overwhelming condiment of choice for toppings with fish and chips. Credit: PA

Wil Chung, Foodhub spokesman, said: “For years, people have argued that it should be called either a chip roll, chip cob, chip barm or a myriad of other titles. But, Britain has spoken, and we finally have an overwhelming consensus from the majority of the nation – it is, officially, called a Chip Butty!

“The second most popular title for the Chip Butty is chip roll, with 11% of the vote. In third place is chip sandwich, with 6% of the vote, followed by a chip bap (5.75%), chip barm (4.85%) and chip cob (4%).

“There were also regional differences in opinion on this iconic water cooler debate, as you’d expect. For instance – in the North-west there was very little in it between Chip Butty and Chip Barm, Chip Butty winning the vote by just 2%.

“In London, while Chip Butty was favourite, Chip Roll was also up there with more than 1 in 5 people opting for that choice.

“And in the East Midlands, around Leicester and Nottingham, while Chip Butty took the most votes, chip cob was a close second with almost 3 in every 10 people opting for that title.”