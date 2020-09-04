St Helens and Warrington Super League fixtures to go ahead despite Covid cases

Friday's Super League fixtures involving Warrington and St Helens will go ahead despite both sides having a player test positive for Covid-19.

The Rugby Football League's latest set of results from testing at the 11 clubs, announced on Friday morning, have revealed three positive outcomes from 598 tests.

Two of the positive tests were from Wakefield players and were announced earlier this week, leading to the postponement of their fixture against Leeds.

The third was from a Warrington player following their second set of weekly tests conducted on Thursday morning. The RFL says the player is not showing symptoms but is required to self-isolate.

Six Warrington players had already been required to self-isolate for 14 days after test and trace analysis of their fixture against Wakefield last Sunday.

Those six players have each returned two negative tests this week.

A ground staff member disinfects the posts at The Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens. Credit: PA

Despite the non-availability of seven players, the Wolves will still go ahead with their scheduled fixture against Hull FC on Friday night.

In addition, an un-named St Helens player who was not involved in their game against Hull KR last weekend received a positive result from an NHS test on Thursday, after showing Covid-19 symptoms.

He will now self-isolate for 10 days before beginning a return to play programme, depending on his condition.

Test and trace analysis has led to two more members of the St Helens playing group who were not involved in last weekend's game being required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Saints will also still go ahead with their scheduled fixture against Huddersfield Giants on Friday night.

Wakefield and Catalans Dragons, whose next scheduled fixture against Leeds on Monday has been postponed, are due to have further tests on Friday, with results due over the weekend.