Piccadilly Gardens incident deemed safe after evacuation

Piccadilly Gardens was evacuated by police on Saturday afternoon after reports of a 'suspicious package on a bus'.

However Greater Manchester Police have now confirmed the area safe.

In an earlier statement, police said: "At around 1.15pm today (Saturday 5 September 2020), police were called to reports that a suspicious item had been found on a bus at Manchester Piccadilly bus station. Officers are in attendance and several roads are closed. The bus has been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon remains in place. Enquiries are ongoing."

A GMP/NPAS police plane was spotted circling Manchester city centre for most of the afternoon - over the scene of the Piccadilly Gardens bus station.

Police have also confirmed there were reports of another suspicious item ona bus at Salford Quays.

They were called shortly before 2.25pm today and the bus was evacuated as a precaution and several roads were closed.

The item has been assessed and confirmed safe. Police say there is no risk to the public.