Thirty people have been arrested by police after a protest at a newspaper office in Merseyside.

Extinction Rebellion protestors gathered outside Newsprinters on Kitling Road in Knowsley just after 10pm on Friday night.

The arrests were for aggravated trespass, and those involved have been taken to police stations across Merseyside where they will be interviewed by officers.

Merseyside Police say a boat and two vans were used by the protestors to cause an obstruction.

Meanwhile ministers and MPs have criticised the environmental protesters, who targeted two News Corporation printing presses, for delaying the delivery of Saturday newspapers.

The Newsprinters presses publish the Rupert Murdoch-owned News Corp's titles including The Sun, The Times, The Sun on Sunday and The Sunday Times, as well as The Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, and the London Evening Standard.

Newsprinters print titles for News International Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Readers of The Sun and The Times were told on Twitter that the protest action could mean delayed deliveries of papers to newsagents on Saturday morning.

Reacting on Twitter, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "This morning people across the country will be prevented from reading their newspaper because of the actions of Extinction Rebellion.

"This attack on our free press, society and democracy is completely unacceptable."

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick tweeted: "A good day to #buyanewspaper. A free press matters to all of us who value a free society. They mustn't be silenced by an intolerant minority."

Meanwhile, Labour's shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry told Times Radio on Saturday morning: "This is very worrying and I don't really know what it is that is expected to be achieved and I know that for many older listeners it's very much part of their daily life, getting their paper delivered in the morning, and I just think it's wrong."

Speaking to the same radio station, Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood claimed XR had "lost sight ... of how to campaign" on a "very important issue".

On Twitter, Extinction Rebellion said it was "sorry" for disruption caused to newsagents but it was not apologising to Mr Murdoch for disrupting his "agenda".

Responding to Ms Patel's criticism, the environmental campaign group accused the press of stirring "division and hate".

Newsprinters condemned the protests as an "attack on all of the free press" which had affected workers going about their jobs, and others such as newsagents who face a "financial penalty".

The company said it had transferred printing to other sites, but that delays would occur in some deliveries of The Sun, The Times, the Daily Mail, the Daily Telegraph and the Financial Times.

Under a banner reading "Free the truth", XR tweeted that it was using the disruption to expose the newspapers' "failure to report on the climate & ecological emergency, and their consistent manipulation of truth to suit their own agendas".

"Coverage in many of the newspapers printed here is polluting national debate on climate change, immigration policy, the rights and treatment of minority groups, and on dozens of other issues," the group said.