Isle of Man records one new case of coronavirus after 108 days

The Isle of Man has confirmed that there is one new case of coronavirus on the island after 108 days of no new cases.

An individual tested positive for COVID-19 last night after returning to the Island seven days ago.

They had flown in to the island on a flight where all passengers are said to have been wearing face masks and nobody on the flight has been identified as high-risk by the contact tracing team.

According to the Island's Chief Minister, they have been abiding by the government guidelines by self-isolating alone at home.

The contact tracing team do not believe anyone has caught the virus from the individual since they arrived on the Island.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK made the announcement alongside Health Minister, David Ashford MHK at the government press conference.

Isle of Man Government Press Conference

It was inevitable that COVID-19 would return to the Island at some stage. I would like to reassure the public: they should not be concerned or disheartened. The processes and procedures we have in place mean that this single case is contained and that the risk to the public is extremely low. There will be no change in our approach to coronavirus at this stage. Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

337 The total number of confirmed cases in the Isle of Man since March.

No change to restrictions

As the individual has been self-isolating at home, the Chief Minister said there has been no spread in the community, meaning restrictions will remain the same.

The only current restrictions in the Isle of Man are on the borders.

Only Manx residents are allowed to travel into the Isle of Man, providing they self-isolate for 14 days or 7 days with a test.

Schools will continue to reopen next week as planned.

The air bridge between the Isle of Man and Guernsey will currently remain unaffected meaning that residents from both islands can continue to travel freely between each other with no restrictions.