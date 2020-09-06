Public Inquiry into Manchester Arena terror attack to get underway

The public inquiry into the Manchester Arena terror attack begins today.

Twenty-two people died and hundreds were left injured and traumatised after the bomb blast at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017.

The inquiry, at Manchester Magistrates Court, will be opened by chairman, Sir John Saunders. The names of the victims of the attack will be read out, followed by a one minute silence.

The inquiry will investigate the circumstances of how the 22 people died in the attack. It will also examine evidence about the arena complex and security arrangements, the planning and preparation for the attack, the emergency response, the detonation and its effect, the experience of each of the 22 people who lost their lives, the background and radicalisation of Salman Abedi and the preventability of the attack.