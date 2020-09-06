Tougher measures have been introduced in Bolton following a spike in coronavirus cases, as young people in other affected areas are urged to take responsibility for their actions.

Bolton Council said the new restrictions aim to prevent a local lockdown, after the town's infection rate increased to 99 cases per 100,000 people per week - the highest in England.

Those aged between 18 and 49 account for more than 90% of the cases, the local authority said.

Bolton Council said on Saturday it was introducing tougher measures "with immediate effect", with people asked not to mix with other households in any setting, either indoors or outdoors, and to only use public transport for essential purposes.