Young man in critical condition after Cheetham Hill stabbing

A man is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Cheetham Hill.Police were called to reports that a man had been taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, at around 1.15am on Sunday morning.

A 20-year-old man remains in a critical condition and is receiving treatment. The two men who took the man to hospital left the scene before the police arrived.

They have since established that the man was assaulted earlier this morning on Honey Street in Manchester, where a scene is currently in place. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman for GMP said: “At around 1.15am this morning (Sunday 6 September 2020), police were called to reports that a man had been taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds.

“A 20-year-old man remains in a critical condition and is receiving treatment.

“The two men who brought the man to hospital left the scene prior to police arrival.

“Enquiries have established that the man was assaulted earlier this morning on Honey Street in Manchester, where a scene is currently in place.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 1146 or 101 quoting incident number 239 of 06/09/2020, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.