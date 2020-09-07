A giant mural is being unveiled to honour a volunteer with New Brighton Lifeboat on the Wirral after 40 years of long service.

Mike Jones will be on hand to witness the official unveiling of the picture of himself, which has been painted on the side of a house on Virginia Road.

Mike Jones Credit: RNLI

Mike joined the team in 1980, aged 18 and has served as shore crew, senior helmsman, mechanic and head launcher.

He's also worked on four different classes of lifeboat.

His colleagues have described him as 'an inspiration to all at the station and passes on his years of experience and knowledge, helping new crew members when they join the station'.