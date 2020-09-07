Lancashire house party organiser fined £10,000 for breaking coronavirus rules
A £10,000 fine has been issued to an individual in Lancashire for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
Lancashire Police say they issued the Fixed Penality Notice after attending a 'significant house party' on Naples Road in Darwen over the weekend.
On arrival, officers where confronted with around 50 party-goers where DJ equipment was set up.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We will take action & enforce the regulations where necessary, to protect your health and the health of our communities."
The force said they had attended a number of reports of Covid-19 regulation breaches at businesses and residential addresses in what they described as a "busy weekend" across the county.
