Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the M55 in Blackpool on Sunday night (September 6).

Lancashire Police say they were called at around 9.10pm to reports of an incident involving a van and a motorcycle.

The M55 is closed in both directions from junctions 3 to 1 and Highways England and the police say the road will remain closed until Monday lunchtime while an investigation is carried out.