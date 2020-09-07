Police appeal after two 12-year-old boys attacked in Greater Manchester

Police are appealing for witnesses after two young boys were attacked and robbed in Ramsbottom.

Officers were called at around 4pm on Thursday, September 3, to reports that two boys, both aged 12, who were cycling on Bolton Road North towards Edenfield were attacked and threatened by a man who demanded their bikes

The incident happened on the raised footbridge over Wood Lane, just after the slip for the road A56. Police say the attacker pushed one of the boys off his bike, punching and kicking him, before kicking the other boy.

The man took one of the bikes, a Cube mountain bike worth £3,500, before making off from the scene in the direction of Edenfield.

The Cube mountain bike which the attacker stole is worth £3,500. Credit: Lancs Police

The man is described as mixed race, between 5ft 9in and 6ft tall, aged between 17 and 19-years-old. He was wearing a beanie hat, black jacket and grey pants.

Both boys suffered minor injuries.Police want to speak to anyone who saw what happened and are trying to find a light coloured, old shape Renault Megane, which is also believed to have been involved in the incident.

That vehicle travelled up Bolton Road North in the direction of Edenfield town centre and at that point, it is believed they turned onto Rochdale Road in the direction of Norden.

Det Sgt Neil Pugh, of Burnley CID, said: “This was a violent and cowardly attack where two young boys have been targeted.

“This offence took place in broad daylight and I believe someone will have seen what happened.

“If you recognise the attacker described and have information which could assist our enquiries, please come forward. We are particularly keen to hear from anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

“Furthermore, if you have been offered this bike for sale, or know where it is, please contact us.”

