Everton complete signing of James Rodriguez

Everton have signed Colombian footballer James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year deal, with an option for a third season.

Signed by Carlo Ancelotti for Real Madrid, James was named La Liga’s best midfielder after scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists in 29 games under the Italian manager in 2014/15.

He has won eight domestic titles, across four countries, claimed two Champions Leagues with Real Madrid and, when at Porto, was a Europa League winner in 2010/11.

He has become the Toffees' second summer signing - after Brazil international Allan, who also worked under Ancelotti when they were at Napoli.

"I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well," Rodriguez told evertonfc.com.

"I'm looking forward to achieving great things here - and winning things, which is what everyone's aim is."

I've come here to try to improve, to get better. I've also come here to help the team to win, to play good football - entertaining football. I'm convinced, with Carlo and his technical staff, we can achieve big things and one of the big reasons (I signed) was the presence of Carlo Ancelotti. James Rodriguez

Rodriguez won the Golden Boot at the World Cup six years ago before joining Real, where he made 125 appearances in his two stints and helped the club win LaLiga and the Champions League, both twice.

"I'm a winner, I'm a real winner," Rodriguez added. "I can see the plans here, the project here is very serious. Everyone means business.

"I think the seriousness and determination to win trophies can lead to silverware.

"I can see, too, these fans are real, true supporters. I hope we can have a good, positive, mutual feeling between ourselves. What they can be sure of is I am going to give everything in every game situation.

"I have sensed that good feeling right from the very start, and it is excellent."

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. Credit: PA

Ancelotti added: "James, as everyone knows, is a fantastic player with a lot of quality and a lot of ability to make assists for the strikers.