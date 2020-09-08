Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were not aware "at an organisational level" about the Ariana Grande concert and had not made plans or provision for the event, the public inquiry into the bombing heard.

Around 14,000 fans were at the concert when suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated his home-made bomb packed with shrapnel in the foyer known as the City Room outside the arena, killing 22 and injuring hundreds of innocent bystanders on May 22, 2017.

22 people were killed in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017. Credit: ITV News

The role of the police and other emergency services came under the spotlight on the second day of the inquiry in Manchester as Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the inquiry, continued his opening statement.

He said British Transport Police had "primacy" in policing the area because of the proximity of Victoria Station and the inquiry must consider whether that affected preparedness for any terror attack.

He added: "GMP did not know at an organisational level of the Ariana Grande concert and had not made any provision or plan for the concert.

"On the face of it that may seem surprising."

The inquiry also heard how only one paramedic had made it into the City Room 40 minutes after the blast, however, 12 British Transport Police officers were administering first aid within the first ten minutes.

Paul Greaney QC, told the court: "the inquiry process musty not be used to vilify those who did their best on the night... If there were mistakes or failures they will need to be revealed not because our purpose is to criticise but instead so that the bereaved families may know the truth."