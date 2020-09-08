Lucy Bronze re-signs for Manchester City on two-year deal

Three-time Women's Champions League winner and England international Lucy Bronze has re-signed for Manchester City from Lyon.

The 28-year-old England international helped City win the Women's Super League and FA Cup during her first spell at the club between 2014-2017.

She was named the UEFA women's player of the year in 2019.

Speaking about returning to Manchester, Lucy said: "I’m really happy to be back here at City – I always had it in my mind that I would return one day, and it just feels like the perfect time and opportunity right now.

"I really enjoyed my time in France, but there were so many things that I missed and it’s great to be back.

"I feel like I’m returning as a better leader and person who is capable of bringing similar success to the table here in England both domestically with City and internationally too."

Manchester City Head Coach Gareth Taylor said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to see Lucy return to Manchester City and I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that we’re delighted to have her back at the Club.

"She is an unrivalled talent and her endless individual and team awards only scratch the surface of what a superb player she is, not only at Club level, but also internationally with England.

"She joins us off the back of a hugely successful few years in France and being able to add a player of her quality to our already ambitious squad is incredibly exciting."