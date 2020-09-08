Mason Greenwood promises to "learn lesson" after breaching Covid rules

An apologetic Mason Greenwood insists he has learned a lesson after a breach of coronavirus regulations resulted in him being sent home from England duty.

The 18-year-old Manchester United striker and Manchester City's Phil Foden, 20, were both removed from Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark after allegations emerged they had broken the team's Covid-19 restrictions.

Allegations emerged in Icelandic media that the players were visited by two local women following England's victory on Saturday night.

Southgate said it was a "very serious" breach of their bio-bubble in Copenhagen and the Football Association has launched a full investigation.

Gareth Southgate said that Greenwood and Foden have not been in contact with any other players since the breach. Credit: PA

"Having now had the chance to reflect on what's happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused," Greenwood said in a statement.

"It was irresponsible of me to break the Covid-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.

"In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

"Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake.

"I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from."

On Monday United released a statement saying: "We are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation."

Foden also apologised on Monday, with Manchester City describing his actions as "totally inappropriate".

Manchester City said in a statement: “It is clear that Phil’s actions were totally inappropriate. His behaviour not only directly contravenes strict guidelines related to Covid-19, but also falls well below the standard expected of a Manchester City player and England international."