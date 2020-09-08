Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with seriousinjuries near a school in Liverpool.

A police cordon has been erected on Formosa Drive and Dereham Crescent inFazakerley, just metres from Fazakerley Primary School.Neighbours are believed to have found the woman and called for an ambulance.Parents and guardians at the school were told of the incident and asked to collect pupils from a different entrance.

Police cordon around the scene where the woman in her 60s was found Credit: Liverpool Echo

We can confirm that detectives are investigating following the unexplained death of a woman in Fazakerley. At around 9am, officers were called to Dereham Crescent to reports of a woman in her 60s having been found with serious injuries. She was taken by ambulance to hospital where she was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. Merseyside Police spokesperson

Anyone who saw anything or has CCTV or dashcam footage which couldassist should contact @MerPolCC