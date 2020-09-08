Public consultation launched on restoration of Whaley Bridge reservoir

A public consultation is being launched on the restoration of Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge.

The Canal and River Trust charity, which cares for the reservoir, is seeking community views on the long-term repair options for the body of water after it suffered damage in 2019, causing Whaley Bridge to be evacuated.

Two potential designs to create new overflow spillway channels from the reservoir will be put to the public.

One option takes a new channel via the end of the Sailing Club car park and the second option has a new spillway routed through the woodland and Memorial Park.

Under both options, the current spillway, which was damaged last summer, will be replaced by a grassy slope.

The water levels in the reservoir have been significantly reduced since the dam was damaged last summer. Credit: ITV News

Simon Bamford, Asset Improvement Director for the Trust, said: "Our aim has always been to keep local residents involved and informed. We appreciate the works to make safe the damaged auxiliary spillway have had a big impact on many residents, clubs and businesses, but we are delighted to announce these have now been completed."

He added: "Keeping people safe is our top priority. As part of that we want to create the best 21st century solution for controlling the reservoir and enabling it to continue in its vital task of supplying water to the Peak Forest Canal."

The consultation will mainly be online due to coronavirus restrictions, but drop-in events will be help at the Transhipment Warehouse in Whale Bridge on the 18 and 19 September.