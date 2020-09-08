Three jailed over Darwen cannabis farm worth £2.6 million

Three men have been jailed for a total of over 10 years after the discovery of one of the largest cannabis farms ever found in Lancashire.

Lancashire Police discovered the cannabis operation, worth £2.6 million, in units at the Apex Trading Estate, in Darwen in October 2019.

Sulejman Lloni, Jacek Pieczur and Aurel Gjuzi were sentenced at Preston Crown Court after being convicted of producing a class B drug.

Aurel Gjuzi, 25, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years.

Sulejman Lloni, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 54 months.

Jacek Pieczur, 25, of no fixed address, was jailed for three years.

Credit: Lancashire Police

A total of 4,537 plants at various stages of growth and 27kg of dried cannabis were found by police, which together has since been given a street value of £2,606,620.

At the time of the discovery, the defendants were living in the unit, on Lower Eccleshill Road, where £2,425 in cash along with a number of mobile phones was also recovered.

The factory was powered by a series of underground cables in order to bypass the electricity supply, which took Electricity Northwest 13 hours to rectify.

Police found that underground cables were used to by-pass the electricity supply. Credit: Lancashire Police

DC Vicky Heys, of East CID, said: “This is believed to be one of the largest ever cannabis farms in Lancashire with a substantial street value of cannabis being cultivated there.

"The sentences given today should send a clear message to other criminal gangs engaging in similar activity that this will not be tolerated."

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner said: "I hope this sends a clear message to those who are getting involved organised crime that the police have the resources, skills and determination to crack organisations like this and bring their members to justice.

“The public should be reassured that this type of high-level investigation work is taking place. While it is not always visible it is happening and achieving real results like those we have seen in court today."