Tributes paid to Merseyside man killed in Birmingham stabbings

Tributes have been paid to a man from Crosby who was killed in the Birmingham knife attacks at the weekend.

Jacob Billington was fatally stabbed in Irving Street at about 1.52am on Sunday, while out with old school friends from Liverpool, who were visiting the city, West Midlands Police said.

The force declared a major incident after eight people were stabbed during a rampage in the city centre spanning some 90 minutes.

Mr Billington's devastated family paid tribute to him as the "light of our life", in a statement issued through police.

The 23-year-old had been working as a library intern at Sheffield Hallam University, after graduating there, and was also a drummer in a band.

A university spokesperson said: "As a university community we are deeply saddened to learn that a member of our staff was a victim of the major incident in Birmingham over the weekend.

"Jacob was a Sheffield Hallam graduate and had joined the library as a graduate intern, where his warmth and enthusiasm made him a greatly valued member of our team.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time.

"We are providing support to those in our community who have been affected by this tragic incident."

Mr Billington had been in the city with friends to celebrate with one of their number who was studying in Birmingham.

One of his friends Michael Callaghan, also 23 and a fellow band-mate, was seriously injured in the attack.

Both men had previously attended Sacred Heart Catholic College in Crosby, where prayers were said on Monday evening for their families.

In a statement the school said: "We are saddened at the events in Birmingham which took Jacob's life and left Michael critically injured."

It added: "We are praying for Michael's recovery and will never forget Jacob, his life touched so many in our school."

Also paying tribute, the local MP for Crosby, Bill Esterson, said it was clear from witness accounts that Mr Billington's friends had "acted heroically" at the scene in a bid to save his life.